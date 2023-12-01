Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a 5.26% gain in the past month, and a -0.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for OCSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.17% for OCSL stock, with a simple moving average of 3.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Right Now?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCSL is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for OCSL is $21.38, which is $1.38 above the current price. The public float for OCSL is 74.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCSL on December 01, 2023 was 602.46K shares.

OCSL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) has surged by 0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 19.90, but the company has seen a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-27 that Ares Capital Corp. and Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. held onto the highest debt ratings among the 21 business development companies covered by Fitch Ratings, amid expectations that the sector will face economic headwinds in 2024, but with no major impact to their balance sheets.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $21 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCSL Trading at 2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.81. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from Stewart Matthew, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stewart Matthew now owns 9,668 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

McKown Christopher, the of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $17.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that McKown Christopher is holding 5,092 shares at $17,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.65 for the present operating margin

+77.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stands at +33.90. The total capital return value is set at 8.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.28.

Based on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), the company’s capital structure generated 105.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.36. Total debt to assets is 49.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.