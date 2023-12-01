Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NVNI)’s stock price has dropped by -20.09 in relation to previous closing price of 2.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-04 that Nvni Group (NASDAQ: NVNI ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company recently made its public debut following a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. Shares of NVNI stock started trading on Tuesday after completing its SPAC merger with Mercato Partners Acquisition.

Is It Worth Investing in Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NVNI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVNI is 4.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of NVNI was 63.25K shares.

NVNI’s Market Performance

NVNI stock saw a decrease of -18.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -82.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.69% for Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.43% for NVNI’s stock, with a -79.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVNI Trading at -59.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -35.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVNI fell by -18.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Nvni Group Ltd saw -81.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVNI

The total capital return value is set at -0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.13. Equity return is now at value 0.74, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Based on Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.