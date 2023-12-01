Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Stock Faces 7.73% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 11.27% rise in the past month and a -26.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.72% for NRIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.45% for NRIX’s stock, with a -29.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) is $26.85, which is $20.63 above the current market price. The public float for NRIX is 44.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRIX on December 01, 2023 was 523.24K shares.

NRIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) has surged by 1.47 when compared to previous closing price of 6.13, Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that GRPN, NRIX, RNLX, ABCL and SMAR have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 26, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRIX Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.98. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc saw -43.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from Hansen Gwenn, who sale 1,633 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Oct 31. After this action, Hansen Gwenn now owns 33,529 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, valued at $8,487 using the latest closing price.

Ring Christine, the Chief Legal Officer of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,232 shares at $5.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Ring Christine is holding 15,263 shares at $6,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-476.01 for the present operating margin

+72.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc stands at -466.93. The total capital return value is set at -54.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.52. Equity return is now at value -51.60, with -38.75 for asset returns.

Based on Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.79. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.