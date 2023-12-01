Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NOAH) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NOAH) has seen a -4.54% decrease in the past week, with a 12.06% gain in the past month, and a -7.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for NOAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for NOAH’s stock, with a -13.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: NOAH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: NOAH) is 0.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOAH is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NOAH) is $145.63, which is $7.74 above the current market price. The public float for NOAH is 5.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.24% of that float. On December 01, 2023, NOAH’s average trading volume was 52.31K shares.

NOAH) stock’s latest price update

Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: NOAH)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.42 in comparison to its previous close of 13.70, however, the company has experienced a -4.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that NOAH aims to grow its number of relationship managers in Hong Kong and Singapore to 120 by the end of the current year to support its overseas expansion efforts. NOAH’s credit ratios are reasonably healthy, and this means that the company has the financial capacity to increase its future dividend distributions. I stick to my existing Buy investment rating for Noah Holdings, as I have a positive view of its overseas expansion plans and strong financial position.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOAH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NOAH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOAH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOAH Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOAH fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.83. In addition, Noah Holdings Ltd ADR saw -17.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.93 for the present operating margin

+91.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noah Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +31.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.00. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 7.93 for asset returns.

Based on Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NOAH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.75. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NOAH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.