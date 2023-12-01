Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) is $2.44, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for KIND is 145.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIND on December 01, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

KIND) stock’s latest price update

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND)’s stock price has plunge by -1.84relation to previous closing price of 1.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-24 that In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, social media stocks continue to play a critical role in capturing the attention of savvy investors. These stocks, representing platforms where millions converge daily, offer a unique blend of innovation and cultural impact.

KIND’s Market Performance

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has experienced a 2.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.09% drop in the past month, and a -26.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for KIND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.14% for KIND stock, with a simple moving average of -28.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $3 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIND Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6270. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc saw -22.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Orta John, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Oct 10. After this action, Orta John now owns 551,423 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, valued at $4,807 using the latest closing price.

Orta John, the Head of Legal and Secretary of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Orta John is holding 553,923 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.78 for the present operating margin

+79.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextdoor Holdings Inc stands at -64.82. The total capital return value is set at -19.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.75. Equity return is now at value -23.51, with -20.32 for asset returns.

Based on Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND), the company’s capital structure generated 10.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.16. Total debt to assets is 8.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.