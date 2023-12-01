NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NAMS is at -0.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NAMS is $24.63, which is $14.87 above the current market price. The public float for NAMS is 35.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume for NAMS on December 01, 2023 was 97.64K shares.

NAMS) stock’s latest price update

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS)’s stock price has dropped by -2.30 in relation to previous closing price of 9.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that New clinical data shows the potential of obicetrapib in treating early Alzheimer’s disease in patients with the ApoE4 mutation. The Phase IIa trial demonstrated positive biomarker indications and good safety profiles for obicetrapib. NewAmsterdam Pharma’s venture into Alzheimer’s research could be an undervalued growth avenue, but there are risks and the investment balance between cardiovascular studies and Alzheimer’s research is crucial.

NAMS’s Market Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) has seen a -1.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.44% gain in the past month and a -5.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for NAMS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for NAMS’s stock, with a -15.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAMS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NAMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NAMS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NAMS Trading at 12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAMS fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV saw -10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.91 for the present operating margin

+99.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV stands at -80.05. The total capital return value is set at -1.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.29. Equity return is now at value -2.82, with -2.62 for asset returns.

Based on NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02. Total debt to assets is 0.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 98.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.