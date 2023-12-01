Nevro Corp (NVRO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nevro Corp (NVRO) is $19.79, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for NVRO is 34.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVRO on December 01, 2023 was 495.46K shares.

The stock of Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) has increased by 3.34 when compared to last closing price of 16.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Nevro Corp. shares have significantly underperformed, selling 57% lower than in 2021. The company’s top-line momentum continues, but it faces economic challenges and lacks value creation for shareholders. As a positive, NVRO’s Q2 FY’23 showed significant growth in painful diabetic neuropathy revenues.

NVRO’s Market Performance

Nevro Corp (NVRO) has experienced a 6.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.03% rise in the past month, and a -13.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for NVRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.13% for NVRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVRO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NVRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVRO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVRO Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRO rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.30. In addition, Nevro Corp saw -56.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVRO starting from McCormick Shawn, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $22.88 back on Jun 07. After this action, McCormick Shawn now owns 26,866 shares of Nevro Corp, valued at $171,633 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.32 for the present operating margin

+65.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nevro Corp stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at -19.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -33.55, with -17.55 for asset returns.

Based on Nevro Corp (NVRO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.45. Total debt to assets is 33.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nevro Corp (NVRO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.