Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is 0.40.

The public float for NBIX is 95.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBIX on December 01, 2023 was 676.16K shares.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.69relation to previous closing price of 113.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Neurocrine Biosciences’ stock has been stagnant due to a lack of appreciation for positive updates and the modest mid-stage pipeline setbacks. The company recently settled with generic filers, ensuring no generic launch of Ingrezza until 2038 and highlighting the strength of its intellectual property. The concerns over the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Ingrezza seem overblown.

NBIX’s Market Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) has seen a 5.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.09% gain in the past month and a 7.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for NBIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for NBIX’s stock, with a 12.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $140 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NBIX Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.02. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from Lippoldt Darin, who sale 10,919 shares at the price of $112.27 back on Nov 27. After this action, Lippoldt Darin now owns 35,882 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., valued at $1,225,911 using the latest closing price.

Boyer David W., the Chief Corp. Affairs Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., sale 1,437 shares at $112.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Boyer David W. is holding 4,894 shares at $161,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.84 for the present operating margin

+97.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 13.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 10.77, with 7.65 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.