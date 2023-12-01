National Cinemedia Inc’s (NCMI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NCMI stock has gone down by -2.64%, with a monthly gain of 3.84% and a quarterly plunge of -10.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for National Cinemedia Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.00% for NCMI’s stock, with a 21.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) Right Now?

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NCMI is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NCMI is $5.50, which is $1.44 above the current price. The public float for NCMI is 63.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCMI on December 01, 2023 was 597.75K shares.

NCMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) has dropped by -5.80 compared to previous close of 4.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dan Dorenkamp – Director-Finance Tom Lesinski – Chief Executive Officer Ronnie Ng – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jim Goss – Barrington Research Mike Hickey – The Benchmark Company Operator Good day, and welcome to the National CineMedia, Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today all participants will be in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $0.25 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NCMI Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, National Cinemedia Inc saw 84.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Ng Ronnie Y., who sale 394 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Sep 27. After this action, Ng Ronnie Y. now owns 4,210 shares of National Cinemedia Inc, valued at $1,745 using the latest closing price.

Woods Maria VG, the EVP, General Counsel of National Cinemedia Inc, sale 506 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Woods Maria VG is holding 4,731 shares at $2,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+40.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Cinemedia Inc stands at -11.52. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.