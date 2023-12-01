Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MOV is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MOV is $41.00, which is $14.85 above the current price. The public float for MOV is 15.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOV on December 01, 2023 was 117.80K shares.

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.77 in comparison to its previous close of 28.98, however, the company has experienced a -8.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-21 that PARAMUS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) invites investors to listen to a broadcast of the Company’s conference call to discuss third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2024 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sallie DeMarsil.

MOV’s Market Performance

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) has experienced a -8.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.14% drop in the past month, and a -4.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for MOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.50% for MOV’s stock, with a -6.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOV stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOV in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $41 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOV Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOV fell by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.51. In addition, Movado Group, Inc. saw -15.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOV starting from DElia Vivian, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $34.14 back on Jan 11. After this action, DElia Vivian now owns 29,808 shares of Movado Group, Inc., valued at $92,166 using the latest closing price.

KIRSCHNER ANN, the Director of Movado Group, Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $33.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that KIRSCHNER ANN is holding 8,897 shares at $169,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.87 for the present operating margin

+57.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Movado Group, Inc. stands at +12.57. The total capital return value is set at 20.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.97. Equity return is now at value 14.24, with 9.13 for asset returns.

Based on Movado Group, Inc. (MOV), the company’s capital structure generated 17.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.86. Total debt to assets is 11.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.