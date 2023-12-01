MoneyLion Inc (ML) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML) has increased by 9.69 when compared to last closing price of 37.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-17 that The last few names are coming in with their earnings reports — and while September’s quarter end seems long ago and far away, investors largely cheered the FinTech IPO names that disclosed results. The FinTech IPO Index was up 5.1% this past week.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for MoneyLion Inc (ML) by analysts is $38.00, which is -$3.22 below the current market price. The public float for ML is 4.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ML was 75.83K shares.

ML’s Market Performance

The stock of MoneyLion Inc (ML) has seen a 20.17% increase in the past week, with a 114.24% rise in the past month, and a 84.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.78% for ML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.70% for ML’s stock, with a 137.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ML Trading at 67.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +116.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML rose by +20.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.71. In addition, MoneyLion Inc saw 121.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Choubey Diwakar, who sale 1,289 shares at the price of $34.24 back on Nov 22. After this action, Choubey Diwakar now owns 699,600 shares of MoneyLion Inc, valued at $44,138 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO and Director of MoneyLion Inc, sale 7,121 shares at $34.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 700,889 shares at $243,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.96 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc stands at -55.49. The total capital return value is set at -21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -53.51, with -27.70 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyLion Inc (ML), the company’s capital structure generated 88.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.01. Total debt to assets is 40.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, MoneyLion Inc (ML) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.