Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCW is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MCW is $8.95, which is $1.67 above the current price. The public float for MCW is 89.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCW on December 01, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

MCW) stock’s latest price update

Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 7.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Lai – Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer Jed Gold – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Kessler – Morgan Stanley Justin Kleber – Baird John Heinbockel – Guggenheim Michael Lasser – UBS Randy Konik – Jefferies Chris O’Cull – Stifel Tristan Thomas-Martin – BMO Capital Markets Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Mister Car Wash’s Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2023. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

MCW’s Market Performance

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has experienced a -2.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.00% rise in the past month, and a 0.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for MCW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.33% for MCW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MCW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCW Trading at 20.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +46.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc saw -21.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Lai John Lo-minn, who sale 198,200 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Sep 18. After this action, Lai John Lo-minn now owns 2,564,226 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc, valued at $1,191,182 using the latest closing price.

Lai John Lo-minn, the Chief Executive Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc, sale 77,730 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Lai John Lo-minn is holding 960,000 shares at $467,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+57.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value 10.25, with 3.11 for asset returns.

Based on Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW), the company’s capital structure generated 213.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.11. Total debt to assets is 57.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.