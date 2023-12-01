Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAA is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MAA is $140.21, which is $15.73 above the current price. The public float for MAA is 115.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAA on December 01, 2023 was 795.84K shares.

MAA) stock’s latest price update

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA)’s stock price has soared by 0.50 in relation to previous closing price of 123.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that I decided to write Santa a letter this year. Hopefully, he will put me on the nice list (as opposed to the naughty list). I would love to find out what’s on your list?

MAA’s Market Performance

MAA’s stock has risen by 1.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.36% and a quarterly drop of -14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.17% for MAA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAA stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for MAA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAA in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $144 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAA Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAA rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.18. In addition, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. saw -20.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAA starting from SANDERS WILLIAM REID, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $115.74 back on Nov 01. After this action, SANDERS WILLIAM REID now owns 28,627 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., valued at $231,477 using the latest closing price.

SANDERS WILLIAM REID, the Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., purchase 200 shares at $115.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that SANDERS WILLIAM REID is holding 200 shares at $23,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.09 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. stands at +31.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 5.16 for asset returns.

Based on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA), the company’s capital structure generated 73.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.44. Total debt to assets is 39.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.