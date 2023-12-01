Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.25 in comparison to its previous close of 223.61, however, the company has experienced a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Here is how Manhattan Associates (MANH) and Arlo Technologies (ARLO) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) Right Now?

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) is $218.07, which is -$4.98 below the current market price. The public float for MANH is 60.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MANH on December 01, 2023 was 476.69K shares.

MANH’s Market Performance

The stock of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) has seen a 0.47% increase in the past week, with a 14.40% rise in the past month, and a 10.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for MANH.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.14% for MANH’s stock, with a 22.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MANH stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for MANH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MANH in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $150 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MANH Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANH rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.51. In addition, Manhattan Associates, Inc. saw 83.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MANH starting from Richards Bruce, who sale 4,535 shares at the price of $220.42 back on Nov 14. After this action, Richards Bruce now owns 31,187 shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc., valued at $999,588 using the latest closing price.

Gantt James Stewart, the EVP, Professional Services of Manhattan Associates, Inc., sale 3,042 shares at $215.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Gantt James Stewart is holding 51,609 shares at $655,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.91 for the present operating margin

+52.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manhattan Associates, Inc. stands at +16.81. The total capital return value is set at 57.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.11. Equity return is now at value 81.18, with 30.47 for asset returns.

Based on Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH), the company’s capital structure generated 8.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.11. Total debt to assets is 3.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.