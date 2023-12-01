Make Informed Decisions with Assurant Inc (AIZ) Stock Updates

The stock of Assurant Inc (AIZ) has gone up by 2.49% for the week, with a 12.84% rise in the past month and a 20.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for AIZ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.16% for AIZ’s stock, with a 25.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assurant Inc (NYSE: AIZ) Right Now?

Assurant Inc (NYSE: AIZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Assurant Inc (AIZ) by analysts is $189.20, which is $21.18 above the current market price. The public float for AIZ is 52.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of AIZ was 362.66K shares.

AIZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Assurant Inc (NYSE: AIZ) has jumped by 2.58 compared to previous close of 163.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AIZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AIZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $144 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIZ Trading at 9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIZ rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.95. In addition, Assurant Inc saw 34.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIZ starting from Rosenblum Jay, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $162.16 back on Nov 20. After this action, Rosenblum Jay now owns 7,567 shares of Assurant Inc, valued at $324,326 using the latest closing price.

DiRienzo Dimitry, the SVP, CAO, Controller of Assurant Inc, sale 850 shares at $160.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that DiRienzo Dimitry is holding 4,654 shares at $136,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Assurant Inc stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 2.02 for asset returns.

Based on Assurant Inc (AIZ), the company’s capital structure generated 51.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.91. Total debt to assets is 8.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Assurant Inc (AIZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.