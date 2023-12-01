Magnite Inc (MGNI) Stock Experiences 21.69% Monthly Change

In the past week, MGNI stock has gone up by 0.12%, with a monthly gain of 21.69% and a quarterly plunge of -2.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for Magnite Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.89% for MGNI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGNI is 120.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGNI on December 01, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

MGNI) stock’s latest price update

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.53 in relation to its previous close of 8.29. However, the company has experienced a 0.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-21 that Advertising technology (AdTech) is driven by programmatic advertising platforms in the Business Services sector. These platforms enable advertisers to use automation and algorithmic programming to bid for ad inventory through numerous networks on a demand-side platform (DSP).

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGNI Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +21.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, Magnite Inc saw -23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Nov 15. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,219,203 shares of Magnite Inc, valued at $585,000 using the latest closing price.

Buonasera David, the Chief Technology Officer of Magnite Inc, sale 5,444 shares at $8.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Buonasera David is holding 207,246 shares at $46,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Equity return is now at value -30.97, with -9.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magnite Inc (MGNI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.