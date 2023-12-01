MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has decreased by -0.25 when compared to last closing price of 11.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-28 that (Kitco News) – The silver price is range-bound at around $23 an ounce, but that doesn’t dissuade George Paspalas, president and CEO of MAG Silver (TSX:MAG).

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is above average at 38.05x. The 36-month beta value for MAG is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAG is $16.00, which is $4.15 above than the current price. The public float for MAG is 92.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume of MAG on December 01, 2023 was 624.66K shares.

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG stock saw an increase of 7.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.00% and a quarterly increase of 7.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.85% for MAG’s stock, with a 2.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAG Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -24.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

The total capital return value is set at -3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 7.21, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Based on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

In summary, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.