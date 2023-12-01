M & T Bank Corp (MTB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

M & T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by analysts is $145.22, which is $17.05 above the current market price. The public float for MTB is 165.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MTB was 969.67K shares.

MTB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of M & T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) has increased by 0.34 when compared to last closing price of 127.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Many banks have reported significantly larger unrealized securities losses in 3Q as interest rates rose in the quarter. The unrealized losses have grown so large as to be orange flags for a few banks. One of the reasons there could be new increased capital requirements is because of the large unrealized losses across the banking industry.

MTB’s Market Performance

M & T Bank Corp (MTB) has seen a 2.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.68% gain in the past month and a 2.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for MTB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.76% for MTB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTB stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for MTB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MTB in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $133.65 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTB Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +14.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTB rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.15. In addition, M & T Bank Corp saw -11.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTB starting from Bojdak Robert J, who sale 800 shares at the price of $126.17 back on Nov 21. After this action, Bojdak Robert J now owns 16,897 shares of M & T Bank Corp, valued at $100,936 using the latest closing price.

Meister Doris P., the Sr. Executive Vice President of M & T Bank Corp, sale 1,000 shares at $110.58 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Meister Doris P. is holding 6,055 shares at $110,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for M & T Bank Corp stands at +23.58. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.97. Equity return is now at value 11.73, with 1.48 for asset returns.

Based on M & T Bank Corp (MTB), the company’s capital structure generated 32.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.53. Total debt to assets is 4.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, M & T Bank Corp (MTB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.