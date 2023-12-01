Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) has decreased by -0.70 when compared to last closing price of 43.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-16 that Coherent and Lumentum are both leading laser and optical chip makers. Coherent is larger and operates a growing silicon carbide business.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LITE is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LITE is $50.84, which is $8.04 above the current price. The public float for LITE is 66.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LITE on December 01, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

LITE’s Market Performance

LITE’s stock has seen a -1.74% decrease for the week, with a 9.16% rise in the past month and a -20.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for Lumentum Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for LITE stock, with a simple moving average of -12.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $62 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LITE Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.69. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc saw -17.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Johnson Julia Suzanne, who sale 1,163 shares at the price of $44.17 back on Nov 20. After this action, Johnson Julia Suzanne now owns 22,032 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc, valued at $51,370 using the latest closing price.

Ali Wajid, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc, sale 6,872 shares at $60.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Ali Wajid is holding 35,629 shares at $415,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.39 for the present operating margin

+31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc stands at -7.45. The total capital return value is set at -0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.61. Equity return is now at value -14.03, with -4.46 for asset returns.

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 62.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.