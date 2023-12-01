Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) has gone down by -24.01% for the week, with a -17.48% drop in the past month and a -53.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.38% for LIZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.32% for LIZI’s stock, with a -56.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) Right Now?

Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LIZI is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LIZI is $99.24, which is $11.65 above the current price. The public float for LIZI is 4.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIZI on December 01, 2023 was 29.37K shares.

LIZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) has decreased by -26.13 when compared to last closing price of 3.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -24.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Effy Kang – Head of Capital Markets Jinnan Lai – Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director Chengfang Lu – Acting Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for LIZHI INC.

LIZI Trading at -23.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI fell by -24.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Lizhi Inc ADR saw -54.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.05 for the present operating margin

+32.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc ADR stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 15.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.61. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.35. Total debt to assets is 12.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 176.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.