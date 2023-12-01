Limoneira Co (LMNR): A Technical Analysis

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ: LMNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Limoneira Co (LMNR) is $20.20, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for LMNR is 16.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMNR on December 01, 2023 was 60.71K shares.

LMNR) stock’s latest price update

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ: LMNR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.37 compared to its previous closing price of 15.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Mills – Senior Managing Director, ICR Harold Edwards – President, CEO & Director Mark Palamountain – CFO & Treasurer Conference Call Participants Ben Bienvenu – Stephens Ben Klieve – Lake Street Capital Markets Vincent Anderson – Stifel Raj Sharma – B. Riley Operator Greetings, and welcome to Limoneira’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

LMNR’s Market Performance

LMNR’s stock has risen by 10.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.88% and a quarterly rise of 10.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Limoneira Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.04% for LMNR’s stock, with a 9.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMNR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LMNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LMNR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on April 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LMNR Trading at 16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +17.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMNR rose by +9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.98. In addition, Limoneira Co saw 39.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMNR starting from Edwards Harold S, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $15.39 back on Jun 29. After this action, Edwards Harold S now owns 245,796 shares of Limoneira Co, valued at $15,392 using the latest closing price.

PALAMOUNTAIN MARK, the CFO and Treasurer of Limoneira Co, sale 500 shares at $15.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that PALAMOUNTAIN MARK is holding 116,382 shares at $7,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMNR

Equity return is now at value 5.26, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Limoneira Co (LMNR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.