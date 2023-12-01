Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) is $19.98, which is $3.9 above the current market price. The public float for LSPD is 136.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LSPD on December 01, 2023 was 667.23K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.29 in relation to its previous close of 16.79. However, the company has experienced a -2.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Today, we are circling back on Lightspeed Commerce for the first time since late 2022. LSPD has a strong balance sheet with over $760 million in cash and no long-term debt. The company continues to churn out impressive sales growth and the company is rapidly approaching profitability.

LSPD’s Market Performance

LSPD’s stock has fallen by -2.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.97% and a quarterly drop of -1.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Lightspeed Commerce Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.12% for LSPD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at 10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +29.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.92. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc saw 12.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc stands at -146.48. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.69. Equity return is now at value -34.09, with -32.21 for asset returns.

Based on Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.00. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.