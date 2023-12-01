Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) is above average at 102.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.

The public float for LDOS is 135.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LDOS on December 01, 2023 was 691.34K shares.

LDOS) stock’s latest price update

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS)’s stock price has soared by 1.04 in relation to previous closing price of 106.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Here are five stocks that match our screening criteria ??? FOXA, DVA, LDOS, BLD and ITRI.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS’s stock has risen by 0.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.27% and a quarterly rise of 10.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Leidos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.61% for LDOS’s stock, with a 16.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LDOS Trading at 9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.90. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc saw 2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from MOHAPATRA SURYA N, who sale 2,401 shares at the price of $105.83 back on Nov 22. After this action, MOHAPATRA SURYA N now owns 19,089 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc, valued at $254,102 using the latest closing price.

JOHN MIRIAM E, the Director of Leidos Holdings Inc, sale 7,255 shares at $105.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that JOHN MIRIAM E is holding 20,436 shares at $763,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc stands at +4.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 3.57, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 43.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.