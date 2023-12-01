Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ)’s stock price has plunge by 1.39relation to previous closing price of 29.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Insider reported 2023-11-24 that Historically, Wall Street hasn’t cared much about who’s in the White House. But the 2024 presidential election could change that, according to Lazard’s top strategist.

Is It Worth Investing in Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAZ is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LAZ is $38.20, which is $8.22 above the current price. The public float for LAZ is 107.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAZ on December 01, 2023 was 726.68K shares.

LAZ’s Market Performance

LAZ’s stock has seen a 9.74% increase for the week, with a 7.96% rise in the past month and a -13.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for Lazard Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.81% for LAZ’s stock, with a -6.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZ Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ rose by +9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.91. In addition, Lazard Ltd. saw -13.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Ltd. stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 16.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.11. Equity return is now at value -21.82, with -1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Lazard Ltd. (LAZ), the company’s capital structure generated 395.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.82. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 381.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.