Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) has jumped by 2.26 compared to previous close of 70.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Lantheus Holdings (LNTH). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) is 50.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) is $111.90, which is $40.28 above the current market price. The public float for LNTH is 66.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.09% of that float. On December 01, 2023, LNTH’s average trading volume was 939.30K shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH stock saw an increase of 4.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.87% and a quarterly increase of 4.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.46% for LNTH’s stock, with a -7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LNTH Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.93. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc saw 40.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Blanchfield Paul, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $67.96 back on Nov 16. After this action, Blanchfield Paul now owns 88,651 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc, valued at $101,940 using the latest closing price.

Heino Mary Anne, the CEO of Lantheus Holdings Inc, sale 11,780 shares at $63.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Heino Mary Anne is holding 317,687 shares at $750,611 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc stands at +3.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value 15.57, with 7.95 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 130.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.