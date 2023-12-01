KT Corporation ADR (KT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for KT Corporation ADR (KT) by analysts is $16.53, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for KT is 492.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of KT was 836.35K shares.

KT) stock’s latest price update

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.46relation to previous closing price of 13.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that KT Corporation (NYSE:KT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 1:00 AM ET Company Participants Seung-Hoon Chi – Investor Relations Young-Jin Kim – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Hoi Jae Kim – Daishin Securities Jisoo Jeong – Meritz Securities Joonsop Kim – KB Securities Seyon Park – Morgan Stanley Young-Jin Kim [Call starts abruptly] Our salary negotiations were reflected in Q4 last year, while we were able to smooth our content sourcing cost this year. In this regard, operating income has increased Y-o-Y in both consolidated and stand-alone basis to continue solid growth.

KT’s Market Performance

KT Corporation ADR (KT) has experienced a 2.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.11% rise in the past month, and a 4.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.09% for KT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for KT’s stock, with a 9.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KT Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.77. In addition, KT Corporation ADR saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation ADR stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.24. Equity return is now at value 7.69, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation ADR (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 67.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.22. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, KT Corporation ADR (KT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.