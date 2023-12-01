KB Home (KBH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has decreased by -0.59 when compared to last closing price of 52.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to KB Home (KBH). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KBH is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KBH is $55.71, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for KBH is 76.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.63% of that float. The average trading volume for KBH on December 01, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

The stock of KB Home (KBH) has seen a -1.74% decrease in the past week, with a 17.87% rise in the past month, and a 2.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for KBH.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for KBH’s stock, with a 13.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KBH Trading at 9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.17. In addition, KB Home saw 63.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, who sale 4,529 shares at the price of $50.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, HOLLINGER WILLIAM R now owns 155,769 shares of KB Home, valued at $229,394 using the latest closing price.

Woram Brian J, the EVP and General Counsel of KB Home, sale 40,000 shares at $52.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Woram Brian J is holding 158,654 shares at $2,112,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 20.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 17.81, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.76. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KB Home (KBH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.