JOYY Inc ADR (YY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

JOYY Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YY)'s stock price has plunge by -0.16relation to previous closing price of 38.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JOYY Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JOYY Inc ADR (YY) is $46.27, which is $6.66 above the current market price. The public float for YY is 44.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YY on December 01, 2023 was 512.08K shares.

YY’s Market Performance

The stock of JOYY Inc ADR (YY) has seen a -6.45% decrease in the past week, with a -1.31% drop in the past month, and a 11.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for YY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.57% for YY stock, with a simple moving average of 14.47% for the last 200 days.

YY Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.06. In addition, JOYY Inc ADR saw 21.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+31.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOYY Inc ADR stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value -2.29, with -1.36 for asset returns.

Based on JOYY Inc ADR (YY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.91. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JOYY Inc ADR (YY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.