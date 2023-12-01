Janus International Group Inc (JBI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) has increased by 0.29 when compared to last closing price of 10.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Janus (JBI) completes the backend migration of Noke to AWS, thus utilizing the advantages of the stability and functionality of the cloud computing platform.

Is It Worth Investing in Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) is 11.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JBI is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Janus International Group Inc (JBI) is $15.17, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for JBI is 111.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. On December 01, 2023, JBI’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

JBI’s Market Performance

The stock of Janus International Group Inc (JBI) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a 12.71% rise in the past month, and a -7.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for JBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.51% for JBI’s stock, with a 3.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for JBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JBI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBI Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBI rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, Janus International Group Inc saw 10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBI starting from CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who sale 21,369,007 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Sep 15. After this action, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. now owns 181,288 shares of Janus International Group Inc, valued at $224,312,603 using the latest closing price.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., the Director of Janus International Group Inc, sale 7,711,621 shares at $9.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. is holding 348,946 shares at $70,136,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.53 for the present operating margin

+32.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus International Group Inc stands at +10.56. The total capital return value is set at 17.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.28. Equity return is now at value 32.46, with 10.42 for asset returns.

Based on Janus International Group Inc (JBI), the company’s capital structure generated 201.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.78. Total debt to assets is 59.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 197.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Janus International Group Inc (JBI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.