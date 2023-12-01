Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) has increased by 1.72 when compared to last closing price of 156.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that In my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment. This month, I’m presenting high-quality stocks with the highest defensiveness scores based on a scoring system developed by David Van Knapp. I ranked candidates by considering, in turn, their Dividend Safety Scores and their Beta measure of volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is above average at 32.05x. The 36-month beta value for JKHY is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for JKHY is $162.79, which is $4.1 above than the current price. The public float for JKHY is 72.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume of JKHY on December 01, 2023 was 479.60K shares.

JKHY’s Market Performance

JKHY stock saw an increase of 3.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.55% and a quarterly increase of 1.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.63% for JKHY’s stock, with a 1.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JKHY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JKHY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $165 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKHY Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.15. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. saw -9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from WIMSETT THOMAS A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $145.51 back on May 25. After this action, WIMSETT THOMAS A now owns 36,950 shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., valued at $291,020 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Laura G., the Director of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $145.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Kelly Laura G. is holding 16,194 shares at $145,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.14 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. stands at +17.65. The total capital return value is set at 27.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.18. Equity return is now at value 23.18, with 13.62 for asset returns.

Based on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), the company’s capital structure generated 20.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.82. Total debt to assets is 11.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.