Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) is $65.64, which is $28.74 above the current market price. The public float for IMCR is 48.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMCR on December 01, 2023 was 279.91K shares.

IMCR) stock’s latest price update

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR)’s stock price has soared by 6.83 in relation to previous closing price of 49.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The consensus price target hints at a 75.6% upside potential for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

IMCR’s Market Performance

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) has experienced a 15.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.76% rise in the past month, and a -6.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for IMCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.96% for IMCR’s stock, with a -4.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IMCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMCR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMCR Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCR rose by +15.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.32. In addition, Immunocore Holdings plc ADR saw -7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.12 for the present operating margin

+95.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -17.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.84. Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -12.24 for asset returns.

Based on Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR), the company’s capital structure generated 24.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.91. Total debt to assets is 15.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.