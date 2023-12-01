Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) by analysts is $518.50, which is $38.67 above the current market price. The public float for IDXX is 82.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of IDXX was 497.97K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IDXX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has surged by 3.01 when compared to previous closing price of 465.82, but the company has seen a 0.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Investors with an interest in Medical – Instruments stocks have likely encountered both Alcon (ALC) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

IDXX’s Market Performance

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) has experienced a 0.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.37% rise in the past month, and a -6.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for IDXX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.19% for IDXX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDXX stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for IDXX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IDXX in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $610 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IDXX Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $454.79. In addition, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. saw 17.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY, who sale 13,424 shares at the price of $512.01 back on Aug 31. After this action, MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY now owns 72,925 shares of Idexx Laboratories, Inc., valued at $6,873,267 using the latest closing price.

POLEWACZYK JAMES F, the Executive Vice President of Idexx Laboratories, Inc., sale 22,909 shares at $510.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that POLEWACZYK JAMES F is holding 10,038 shares at $11,696,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.03 for the present operating margin

+58.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Idexx Laboratories, Inc. stands at +20.17. The total capital return value is set at 46.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.93. Equity return is now at value 92.79, with 28.73 for asset returns.

Based on Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), the company’s capital structure generated 241.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.72. Total debt to assets is 53.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.