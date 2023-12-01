Idex Corporation (IEX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) has surged by 1.70 when compared to previous closing price of 198.30, but the company has seen a 2.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Idex (IEX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) Right Now?

Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IEX is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for IEX is $219.54, which is $17.86 above the current price. The public float for IEX is 75.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IEX on December 01, 2023 was 522.60K shares.

IEX’s Market Performance

IEX stock saw an increase of 2.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.37% and a quarterly increase of -10.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Idex Corporation (IEX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.27% for IEX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for IEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IEX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $200 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IEX Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEX rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.96. In addition, Idex Corporation saw -11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEX starting from Grogan William K, who sale 3,181 shares at the price of $226.36 back on Feb 09. After this action, Grogan William K now owns 13,864 shares of Idex Corporation, valued at $720,066 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.81 for the present operating margin

+50.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Idex Corporation stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.51. Equity return is now at value 19.95, with 11.69 for asset returns.

Based on Idex Corporation (IEX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.30. Total debt to assets is 28.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Idex Corporation (IEX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.