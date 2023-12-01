Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IDYA is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) is $37.67, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for IDYA is 53.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.68% of that float. On December 01, 2023, IDYA’s average trading volume was 744.35K shares.

The stock price of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) has surged by 0.90 when compared to previous closing price of 31.17, but the company has seen a -0.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.47. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago.

IDYA’s Market Performance

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) has experienced a -0.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.75% rise in the past month, and a 7.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for IDYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for IDYA’s stock, with a 37.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $33 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IDYA Trading at 12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.28. In addition, Ideaya Biosciences Inc saw 73.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDYA starting from Throne Jason, who sale 5,163 shares at the price of $30.09 back on Nov 03. After this action, Throne Jason now owns 0 shares of Ideaya Biosciences Inc, valued at $155,360 using the latest closing price.

Throne Jason, the Chief Legal Officer of Ideaya Biosciences Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Throne Jason is holding 0 shares at $30,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.72 for the present operating margin

+95.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideaya Biosciences Inc stands at -115.17. The total capital return value is set at -18.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.88. Equity return is now at value -23.54, with -21.87 for asset returns.

Based on Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.99. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.