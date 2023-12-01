Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.09 in comparison to its previous close of 0.94, however, the company has experienced a -5.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-11-29 that As December 2023 approaches, investors are increasingly turning their attention towards ancillary cannabis stocks, a sector that has been gaining momentum in the backdrop of the expanding U.S. cannabis industry. Recent statistics reveal a compelling growth story: the U.S. cannabis market is projected to exceed $30 billion by the end of 2023, marking a significant leap from previous years. This growth is not just confined to direct cannabis producers. Still, it extends to ancillary companies that provide essential services and products to the cannabis industry, such as technology solutions, equipment, and professional services. These ancillary players are crucial in supporting the industry’s infrastructure without being involved in the cultivation or sale of cannabis itself.

Is It Worth Investing in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) is $1.02, which is $0.17 above the current market price. The public float for HYFM is 43.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYFM on December 01, 2023 was 269.10K shares.

HYFM’s Market Performance

HYFM stock saw a decrease of -5.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.84% for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.67% for HYFM’s stock, with a -30.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HYFM Trading at -17.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYFM fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9083. In addition, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc saw -44.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYFM starting from Toler William Douglas, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on May 16. After this action, Toler William Douglas now owns 1,799,328 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, valued at $15,600 using the latest closing price.

Toler William Douglas, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, purchase 35,000 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Toler William Douglas is holding 1,784,328 shares at $38,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.68 for the present operating margin

+1.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc stands at -82.85. The total capital return value is set at -12.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.31. Equity return is now at value -24.73, with -15.16 for asset returns.

Based on Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM), the company’s capital structure generated 53.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.