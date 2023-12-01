Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) is above average at 10.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) is $15.00, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for HDSN is 39.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HDSN on December 01, 2023 was 415.44K shares.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 12.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Small-cap stocks to buy offer a window into the future of the global economy, encapsulating companies with market capitalizations upwards of $250 million and $2.5 billion. These are the potential giants of tomorrow, starting as small-caps and gradually ascending to large or even mega-cap status through consistent earnings expansion.

HDSN’s Market Performance

HDSN’s stock has fallen by -2.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.11% and a quarterly rise of 2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Hudson Technologies, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.08% for HDSN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDSN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HDSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HDSN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $15 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HDSN Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.47. In addition, Hudson Technologies, Inc. saw 22.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from Prouty Eric A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.56 back on Jun 14. After this action, Prouty Eric A now owns 142,021 shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc., valued at $191,200 using the latest closing price.

ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, the Director of Hudson Technologies, Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that ABBATECOLA VINCENT P is holding 126,578 shares at $8,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.44 for the present operating margin

+49.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Technologies, Inc. stands at +31.92. The total capital return value is set at 66.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 56.23. Equity return is now at value 27.02, with 18.47 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.46. Total debt to assets is 18.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.