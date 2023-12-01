Honest Company Inc (HNST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HNST is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HNST is $1.62, which is -$0.77 below the current price. The public float for HNST is 58.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HNST on December 01, 2023 was 685.52K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HNST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) has surged by 16.59 when compared to previous closing price of 2.05, but the company has seen a 27.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Cooling inflation, a less-hawkish Fed, upbeat holiday sales and decent earnings may boost consumer discretionary stocks like AMC Entertainment (AMC), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), DraftKings (DKNG), fuboTV (FUBO) and The Honest Company (HNST).

HNST’s Market Performance

HNST’s stock has risen by 27.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 106.03% and a quarterly rise of 61.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.07% for Honest Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 57.60% for HNST’s stock, with a 42.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HNST Trading at 79.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares surge +117.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST rose by +27.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.58. In addition, Honest Company Inc saw -20.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Warren Jessica, who sale 12,551 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Nov 20. After this action, Warren Jessica now owns 1,015,726 shares of Honest Company Inc, valued at $19,329 using the latest closing price.

Sheehey Brendan, the General Counsel of Honest Company Inc, sale 4,175 shares at $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Sheehey Brendan is holding 402,897 shares at $6,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.89 for the present operating margin

+28.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honest Company Inc stands at -15.63. The total capital return value is set at -20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.96. Equity return is now at value -38.51, with -23.87 for asset returns.

Based on Honest Company Inc (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.44. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honest Company Inc (HNST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.