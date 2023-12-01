Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) is 22.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCSG is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) is $12.75, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for HCSG is 73.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. On December 01, 2023, HCSG’s average trading volume was 814.45K shares.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 9.77, however, the company has experienced a -2.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Ahead of possible volatility in the market, investors may find some measure of confidence in undervalued stocks. From a psychological perspective, companies that sit well outside the well-beaten path offer the perception that they trade below their intrinsic value.

HCSG’s Market Performance

HCSG’s stock has fallen by -2.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.21% and a quarterly drop of -15.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.77% for HCSG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCSG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HCSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HCSG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on March 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCSG Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCSG fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. saw -19.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCSG starting from Simmons Kurt JR, who purchase 1,005 shares at the price of $14.93 back on Jun 30. After this action, Simmons Kurt JR now owns 8,542 shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc., valued at $15,005 using the latest closing price.

Brophy Andrew M, the Principal Accounting Officer of Healthcare Services Group, Inc., sale 951 shares at $13.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Brophy Andrew M is holding 3,644 shares at $12,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.62 for the present operating margin

+13.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. stands at +2.05. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 4.34 for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.27. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.