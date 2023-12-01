Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) has increased by 2.58 when compared to last closing price of 7.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-24 that SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst”, Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Bryan Hunt, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HCAT is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HCAT is $11.69, which is $4.33 above the current market price. The public float for HCAT is 55.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume for HCAT on December 01, 2023 was 464.85K shares.

HCAT’s Market Performance

HCAT’s stock has seen a -3.73% decrease for the week, with a 1.87% rise in the past month and a -37.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for Health Catalyst Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.71% for HCAT stock, with a simple moving average of -34.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCAT Trading at -10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc saw -30.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Llewelyn Linda, who sale 1,196 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Nov 15. After this action, Llewelyn Linda now owns 78,535 shares of Health Catalyst Inc, valued at $9,867 using the latest closing price.

Llewelyn Linda, the Chief People Officer of Health Catalyst Inc, sale 1,161 shares at $8.33 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Llewelyn Linda is holding 79,731 shares at $9,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.49 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc stands at -49.74. The total capital return value is set at -17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.73. Equity return is now at value -30.06, with -16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 58.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.85. Total debt to assets is 32.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.