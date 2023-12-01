Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GWRE is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GWRE is $101.63, which is $1.69 above the current price. The public float for GWRE is 81.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GWRE on December 01, 2023 was 621.94K shares.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 99.52. However, the company has seen a 2.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-24 that SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, December 7, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guide.

GWRE’s Market Performance

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has experienced a 2.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.88% rise in the past month, and a 15.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for GWRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.75% for GWRE’s stock, with a 22.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $117 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GWRE Trading at 9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.04. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc saw 59.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Hung Priscilla, who sale 6,310 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Nov 29. After this action, Hung Priscilla now owns 41,963 shares of Guidewire Software Inc, valued at $631,000 using the latest closing price.

Hung Priscilla, the President & COO of Guidewire Software Inc, sale 9,243 shares at $92.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Hung Priscilla is holding 48,273 shares at $851,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.21 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software Inc stands at -12.36. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.29. Equity return is now at value -8.44, with -5.11 for asset returns.

Based on Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.22. Total debt to assets is 21.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.