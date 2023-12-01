GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is 3.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) is $4.37, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for GRWG is 57.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On December 01, 2023, GRWG’s average trading volume was 945.25K shares.

GRWG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has surged by 3.20 when compared to previous closing price of 2.66, but the company has seen a 0.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-11-29 that As December 2023 approaches, investors are increasingly turning their attention towards ancillary cannabis stocks, a sector that has been gaining momentum in the backdrop of the expanding U.S. cannabis industry. Recent statistics reveal a compelling growth story: the U.S. cannabis market is projected to exceed $30 billion by the end of 2023, marking a significant leap from previous years. This growth is not just confined to direct cannabis producers. Still, it extends to ancillary companies that provide essential services and products to the cannabis industry, such as technology solutions, equipment, and professional services. These ancillary players are crucial in supporting the industry’s infrastructure without being involved in the cultivation or sale of cannabis itself.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has seen a 0.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.90% gain in the past month and a -15.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for GRWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.80% for GRWG stock, with a simple moving average of -16.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.75 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRWG Trading at 11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +25.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp saw -29.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRWG starting from Salaman Michael, who purchase 302,766 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Nov 15. After this action, Salaman Michael now owns 1,240,075 shares of GrowGeneration Corp, valued at $710,138 using the latest closing price.

Lampert Darren, the CEO of GrowGeneration Corp, purchase 21,000 shares at $2.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Lampert Darren is holding 1,333,120 shares at $49,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.40 for the present operating margin

+19.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp stands at -58.87. The total capital return value is set at -11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.10. Equity return is now at value -15.87, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.41. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.