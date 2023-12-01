Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is above average at 10.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) is $12.29, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for GTN is 82.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTN on December 01, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.51relation to previous closing price of 7.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Gray Television is reshaping its balance sheet through recent acquisitions and divestitures, potentially leading to improved cash flow and stock valuation. In my view, the recent acquisitions of the television station WPGA in Macon, Georgia market, and the divestiture of KNIN may bring cash in hand and incoming FCF growth from new synergies. GTN’s experienced management team and expertise in M&A suggest further inorganic growth and higher free cash flow margins in the future.

GTN’s Market Performance

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) has experienced a -4.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.56% rise in the past month, and a -4.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for GTN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for GTN’s stock, with a -5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GTN Trading at 11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +23.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Gray Television, Inc. saw -30.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from BOGER RICHARD LEE, who purchase 465 shares at the price of $6.84 back on Oct 02. After this action, BOGER RICHARD LEE now owns 59,693 shares of Gray Television, Inc., valued at $3,182 using the latest closing price.

ELDER T L, the Director Emeritus of Gray Television, Inc., sale 500 shares at $9.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that ELDER T L is holding 24,260 shares at $4,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.09 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television, Inc. stands at +12.38. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 4.55, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Gray Television, Inc. (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 236.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.25. Total debt to assets is 58.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.