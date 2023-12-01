Graco Inc. (GGG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.85 in relation to its previous close of 80.10. However, the company has experienced a 0.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Graco Inc. (GGG) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Right Now?

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GGG is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GGG is $83.86, which is $3.08 above the current price. The public float for GGG is 167.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGG on December 01, 2023 was 688.02K shares.

GGG’s Market Performance

GGG stock saw an increase of 0.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.65% and a quarterly increase of 2.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Graco Inc. (GGG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.69% for GGG’s stock, with a 5.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $73 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GGG Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.99. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 20.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from Wordell Angela F, who sale 2,895 shares at the price of $80.27 back on Nov 30. After this action, Wordell Angela F now owns 12,725 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $232,381 using the latest closing price.

Schoenrock Kathryn L, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Graco Inc., sale 392 shares at $80.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Schoenrock Kathryn L is holding 5,059 shares at $31,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.29, with 20.45 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graco Inc. (GGG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.