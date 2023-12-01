GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for GPRO is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GPRO is $4.50, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for GPRO is 122.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.92% of that float. The average trading volume for GPRO on December 01, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) has jumped by 0.56 compared to previous close of 3.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Recently, Americans have been notably pessimistic. Gallup reported “overwhelmingly high” levels of pessimism in mid-October, a sentiment echoed by the University of Michigan.

GPRO’s Market Performance

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has experienced a 1.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.82% rise in the past month, and a -0.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for GPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.28% for GPRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.87% for the last 200 days.

GPRO Trading at 19.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +43.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw -27.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from MCGEE BRIAN, who sale 9,511 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Nov 16. After this action, MCGEE BRIAN now owns 379,809 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $33,147 using the latest closing price.

Saltman Eve T., the SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec of GoPro Inc., sale 5,466 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Saltman Eve T. is holding 212,928 shares at $19,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.35 for the present operating margin

+37.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at +2.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value -8.17, with -4.46 for asset returns.

Based on GoPro Inc. (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 17.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.