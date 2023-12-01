Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) has dropped by -6.42 compared to previous close of 23.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-29 that So far in 2023, 146 companies have gone public in the U.S. markets, down 16.09% from the same time last year. Although the IPO market has been choppy amid higher interest rates and broad equity market uncertainty, the new companies as a whole have outperformed the S&P 500.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) is above average at 78.64x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GDHG is 19.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume of GDHG on December 01, 2023 was 357.40K shares.

GDHG’s Market Performance

GDHG stock saw an increase of -4.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 59.26% and a quarterly increase of 572.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.63% for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.61% for GDHG’s stock, with a 204.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GDHG Trading at 53.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.25%, as shares surge +43.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +345.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDHG fell by -4.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.76. In addition, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd saw 438.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.72 for the present operating margin

+72.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd stands at +34.29. The total capital return value is set at 41.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.27. Equity return is now at value 27.16, with 19.07 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG), the company’s capital structure generated 13.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.04. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.03.

The receivables turnover for the company is 815.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.