Globe Life Inc (GL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Globe Life Inc (GL) has gone up by 2.29% for the week, with a 5.82% rise in the past month and a 10.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.35% for GL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.55% for GL’s stock, with a 10.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) is 13.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GL is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Globe Life Inc (GL) is $131.56, which is $8.43 above the current market price. The public float for GL is 92.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On December 01, 2023, GL’s average trading volume was 527.51K shares.

GL) stock’s latest price update

Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.39 in relation to its previous close of 120.26. However, the company has experienced a 2.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Globe Life has consistently outperformed the market and offers reliable growth. The company has a strong business model, with consistent earnings growth and a robust performance record. Globe Life is trading at only 10.3 times its expected earnings in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of GL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $137 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GL Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GL rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.11. In addition, Globe Life Inc saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GL starting from MAJORS MICHAEL CLAY, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $119.36 back on Nov 21. After this action, MAJORS MICHAEL CLAY now owns 35,015 shares of Globe Life Inc, valued at $1,790,424 using the latest closing price.

SVOBODA FRANK M, the Co-Chairman & CEO of Globe Life Inc, sale 9,500 shares at $118.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that SVOBODA FRANK M is holding 3,370 shares at $1,123,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Globe Life Inc stands at +14.18. The total capital return value is set at 8.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Based on Globe Life Inc (GL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.79. Total debt to assets is 8.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Globe Life Inc (GL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.