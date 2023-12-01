Gildan Activewear Inc’s (GIL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GIL stock has gone up by 1.42%, with a monthly gain of 30.31% and a quarterly surge of 20.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Gildan Activewear Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for GIL’s stock, with a 18.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) Right Now?

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for GIL is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GIL is $38.40, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for GIL is 167.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume for GIL on December 01, 2023 was 503.80K shares.

GIL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) has surged by 0.55 when compared to previous closing price of 36.21, but the company has seen a 1.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that GIL has left its operating margin outlook for FY 2023 unchanged, even though it expects its actual full-year revenue to fall at the lower end of its prior guidance. Looking forward, the market consensus sees Gildan’s operating margin improving by +190 basis points in FY 2024, which is achievable considering the ramp-up in operations at its new Bangladesh plant. My rating for GIL remains as a Buy, as I expect that Gildan can command a higher valuation multiple in the future as its operating margin expands.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIL stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for GIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GIL in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $38 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GIL Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.99. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc saw 32.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.28 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc stands at +16.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.10. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 13.24 for asset returns.

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 29.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.