Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) has surged by 3.80 when compared to previous closing price of 12.10, but the company has seen a 8.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Dwayne Morley – Vice President, Investor Relations Grant Sims – Chief Executive Officer Kristen Jesulaitis – Chief Financial Officer and CLO Ryan Sims – President and CCO Louie Nicol – Chief Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings.

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Right Now?

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) by analysts is $14.00, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for GEL is 103.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GEL was 554.39K shares.

GEL’s Market Performance

GEL’s stock has seen a 8.46% increase for the week, with a 13.36% rise in the past month and a 27.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for Genesis Energy L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.16% for GEL’s stock, with a 19.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for GEL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GEL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEL Trading at 13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEL rose by +8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, Genesis Energy L.P. saw 23.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEL starting from Gaspard Garland G, who purchase 5,264 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Nov 13. After this action, Gaspard Garland G now owns 17,264 shares of Genesis Energy L.P., valued at $60,062 using the latest closing price.

Rasmussen Jeffrey J, the VP & GM – Refinery Services of Genesis Energy L.P., purchase 5,000 shares at $9.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Rasmussen Jeffrey J is holding 23,500 shares at $46,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.53 for the present operating margin

+13.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesis Energy L.P. stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Based on Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.05. Total debt to assets is 56.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 624.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.