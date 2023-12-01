Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Generation Bio Co (GBIO) by analysts is $8.25, which is $7.87 above the current market price. The public float for GBIO is 48.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.34% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GBIO was 588.29K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO)’s stock price has plunge by 22.12relation to previous closing price of 1.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-10-20 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GBIO’s Market Performance

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has seen a 14.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 41.52% gain in the past month and a -72.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.95% for GBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.63% for GBIO’s stock, with a -65.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBIO Trading at -31.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares surge +39.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +14.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1827. In addition, Generation Bio Co saw -64.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Paone Antoinette, who sale 3,116 shares at the price of $4.93 back on Aug 23. After this action, Paone Antoinette now owns 2,914 shares of Generation Bio Co, valued at $15,362 using the latest closing price.

Samayoa Phillip, the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Generation Bio Co, sale 3,116 shares at $5.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Samayoa Phillip is holding 101,428 shares at $16,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -45.81, with -31.58 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -39.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.