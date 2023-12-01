Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) has surged by 2.99 when compared to previous closing price of 15.07, but the company has seen a 5.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-11-10 that During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Is It Worth Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Right Now?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 62.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) by analysts is $20.80, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for GNK is 39.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GNK was 647.59K shares.

GNK’s Market Performance

GNK stock saw an increase of 5.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.84% and a quarterly increase of 13.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.62% for GNK stock, with a simple moving average of 6.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GNK Trading at 10.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +19.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.16. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw 1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from REGAN ARTHUR L, who sale 9,423 shares at the price of $14.03 back on May 08. After this action, REGAN ARTHUR L now owns 99,671 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $132,205 using the latest closing price.

WOBENSMITH JOHN C, the CEO, President, and Secretary of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 14,164 shares at $19.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that WOBENSMITH JOHN C is holding 431,024 shares at $274,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.92 for the present operating margin

+36.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at +29.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.80. Equity return is now at value 1.15, with 0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 14.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.